East Carolina to be Without Top RB for Pitt Game

The East Carolina Pirates will be without another key offensive player for their matchup against Pitt in the Military Bowl on Saturday.



Starting running back London Montgomery did not travel with East Carolina to Annapolis, Maryland and is expected to enter the transfer portal on January 2nd. According to ‘Hoist the Colours’ Montgomery was practicing with the team preparing to play against Pitt, but did not return to the team from Christmas break.



Montgomery, a one-time Penn State transfer, led East Carolina in rushing this season with 742 yards, averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns.



Without Montgomery, the Pirates will likely alternate senior Marlon Gunn Jr. (532 yards and 6 touchdowns) along with redshirt freshman Parker Jenkins (238 yards and 2 touchdowns).



Montgomery is a former 3-star recruit from Scranton Prep High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania.



This becomes the fourth big offensive loss for East Carolina as starting quarterback Katin Houser, starting wide receiver Yannick Smith and tight end Jayvontay Conner previously announced their departures from the program.



At quarterback, it’s being reported that either true freshman Chaston Ditta or Mike Wright Jr. will get the start.



Also, East Carolina offensive coordinator John David Baker (Ole Miss) and Josh Aldridge (South Florida) were also hired away from the program.



This East Carolina offensive averaged 464.7 yards per game this season, which ranked 14th in total offense.



The kickoff for the Military Bowl is set for 11 AM from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.



