First Pitt WBB Player Hits Portal Following HC Firing

One day after the firing of head coach Tory Verdi, the Pitt women’s basketball program has their first transfer of the off-season.



On3’s Tara Goodman is reporting that Lauren Rust intends to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh’s Lauren Rust intends to enter the transfer portal, her agent @Alec_Smalll of @risesportsmgmt told @On3.



The 6-0 sophomore averaged 5.1 ppg and 6.4 rpg.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704

Rust is a 6’0″ sophomore forward from British Columbia just finished her 3rd season with Pitt program.



This past season, Rust played in a career-high 29 games and averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. Rust’s two best games this past season came on January 1st and 4th as she collected 17 points and 5 rebounds against Wake Forest followed by an 8 point and 15 rebound performance against Boston College.

In her first two seasons, Rust played in a total of 18 games, averaging 4 points and 3 rebounds per game. In 2024-25, she played in only 3 games before suffering a season-ending leg injury.



This will likely be the first of many off-season transfers for the Pitt women’s program as they search for a replacement for Verdi. Pitt just ended a season in which they finished 8-23 and 1-17 in ACC play.







