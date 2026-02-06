Fitzgerald Becomes Pitt's 11th Player in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Legendary Pitt football wide receiver and NFL great Larry Fitzgerald has received the ultimate honor.

On Thursday, Fitzgerald became a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer as a member of the 2026 class.

Canton is calling…@LarryFitzgerald has been selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CvYFUAGidI — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 6, 2026

With Fitzgerald, Pitt now has 11 Pro Football Hall of Famers, which is tied for third-most all time. Darrelle Revis, Jimbo Covert, Mike Ditka, Chris Doleman, Tony Dorsett, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Dan Marino, Curtis Martin and Joe Schmidt are already enshrined.

Fitzgerald makes up a 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class that also includes quarterback Drew Brees, kicker Adam Vinatieri, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Roger Craig.

Fitzgerald, a native of Minneapolis, Minn., is one of the top headliners of this cycle after playing 17 NFL seasons, all with the Arizona Cardinals. He is second all time in both receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432), along with sixth in receiving touchdowns (121).

During his pro career, Fitzgerald became an 11-time Pro Bowler, a First-Team All-Pro in 2008 and was the NFL receptions leader and touchdown leader on two separate occasions, respectively. He appeared in one Super Bowl (XLIII) and caught two touchdowns passes in a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fitzgerald spent two storied seasons at Pitt (2002-03). He still holds the program records for most career receiving touchdowns (34), single-season touchdowns (22) and single-season receiving yards (1,672).

His 22 touchdowns in 2003 led the NCAA as he went on the win the Biletnikoff Award, Big East Offensive Player of the Year and was named a Unanimous All-American. He would go on to be selected with the third overall pick by Arizona in the 2004 NFL Draft. Fitzgerald was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.