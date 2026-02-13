Former HC Greg Gattuso Returns to Duquesne

21 seasons after leaving, Greg Gattuso is returning to the Duquesne Dukes football program.



HC Jerry Schmitt has announced that Gattuso has joined the Duquesne program as the associate head coach.

After having a successful career as head coach at Seton LaSalle High School, Gattuso became the first head coach at Duquesne as they moved into the FCS Level from Division III.



In 10 seasons with the Dukes, Gattuso’s teams went 97-32 and 67-7 in conference play.

“As I wind down my career, the opportunity to coach at my alma mater, Penn State, and to return to the place I love most, Duquesne University, is truly a dream come true,” said Gattuso. “To be able to do that while working alongside a great friend like Jerry Schmitt makes it incredibly special.”

“We are excited to welcome Coach Greg Gattuso back to the Duquesne Football family,” said Schmitt. “Greg brings 36 years of experience at the FBS and FCS levels, including 23 years as a head coach, and that knowledge will have an immediate impact on our staff and student-athletes.”



“As the first head coach of Duquesne’s FCS era, he helped establish the foundation and standard of excellence that still define our program today. His return strengthens our football family and reinforces the tradition and pride that make Duquesne Football special.”



In 2025, Gattuso worked as a senior defensive analyst at Penn State. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Albany for 11 seasons. During his time with the Great Danes, Gattuso led them to the school’s second-ever FCS playoff appearance and win in 2019.



In 2023, Albany finished the season 11-4 and 7-1 in the CAA, which was the best record in program history.



His resume also includes assistant coaching stops at Pitt (tight ends and defensive line coach, as well as assistant head coach in 2008) along with time at Maryland.