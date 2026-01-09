Former Oklahoma Transfer TE Carson Kent Signs with Pitt

The tight end position was a spot of need for Pitt and today they began to address it with the signing of Oklahoma transfer Carson Kent.

Kent (6’4”, 245-pounds) arrives at Pitt as a graduate transfer and one season of eligibility remaining.

Kent spent his first three seasons at Kennesaw State before transferring to Oklahoma last season.



In 2024, Kent caught 18 passes for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns, while getting 14 passes and 165 yards the year prior.

Kent becomes the 3rd known tight end that visited Pitt, the first two being former Central Florida TE Kylan Fox and Hunter Tipton from Middle Tennessee State. Earlier this week, Tipton signed with Memphis.

Since the conclusion of the season, Pitt has lost Justin Holmes (graduation), Jake Overman (graduation) and Malachi Thomas (transfer to LSU).

Pitt will need to continuebtk add to this position so look for a couple more tight end signings in the future.

