Former Penn Hills, Miami (OH) Standout Raion Strader Commits to Pitt

by: Mike Vukovcan11 minutes agoPghSportsNow

AUBURN, AL – August 07, 2025 – Auburn Defensive Back Raion Strader (#13) during a fall camp practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman

Pat Narduzzi and Pitt have landed the veteran cornerback that they were searching for this offseason.

Following his official visit yesterday, Penn Hills standout and Miami (Ohio) and Auburn cornerback Raion Strader has committed to Pitt.

Archie Collins and new DC Cory Sanders will look for Strader to fill the role of Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum held last season.

Earlier today, received a commitment from former McKeesport graduate and Slippery Rock standout safety Kanye Thompson.

Prior to transferring to Auburn last offseason, Strader (6’0”, 185-pounds) was a freshman All-American in 2023 and named the MAC cornerback of the year for 2024.

In his two seasons at Miami of Ohio, Strader recorded 110 tackles, 3 interceptions and 32 pass breakups.

Last season at Auburn, Strader finished the season with 9 tackles.

Strader becomes the 5th player to commit to Pitt from the portal: Strader, Thompson, Akron OL Keylen Davis, Western Carolina WR Malik Knight and Penn OT Netinho Olivieri.

