Former Pitt 4-Star OL Caleb Holmes Enters Portal

It appears as though Pitt is losing a former 4-star recruit.



Chris Peak is reporting that redshirt freshman Caleb Holmes has made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Holmes was a big 4-star get for the Pitt staff back in their Class of 2024.



Holmes (6’3″, 285-pounds) attended Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia and was ranked as one of the Top 25 players in the state and the one of the Top 10 interior linemen in his class.

Prior to signing with Pitt, Holmes held offers from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Maryland.



Holmes get on the field in his two seasons at Pitt.



Holmes joins Tai Ray, Lyndon Cooper and Jackson Brown as offensive lineman that have entered the transfer portal. The Panthers also lost Jeff Persi and Kendall Stanley to graduation.