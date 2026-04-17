Former Pitt Guard Omari Witherspoon Heading to A-10 School

Following his departure from Pitt, freshman guard Omari Witherspoon is headed to a place closer to home.



The native of Bowie, Maryland has made the decision to transfer to George Washington. ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello was the first to report on this news.

Pitt transfer Omari Witherspoon has committed to George Washington, source told ESPN. Really good pickup for the Revs. Former top-100 recruit averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 assists as a freshman. Had 19 against NC State in the ACC tournament. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 17, 2026

Witherspoon started 25 of 33 games for the Panthers this season and averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 38 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from 3-point range. Witherspoon made his starting assignments at the two this season and racked up 82 assists, 27 steals and 20 blocked shots.

Witherspoon posted a season-high 19 points against NC State in the ACC Tournament. He shot 6-for-11 from the floor and added three triples.

Coming out of St. John’s College in Washington D.C., Witherspoon was ranked as a three-star prospect and No. 28 small forward in the 2025 class, per Rivals. He committed to Pitt in September of 2024. Witherspoon recorded over 1,000-career points and was a two-time WCAC Player of the Year and First Team All-Met selection.

Witherspoon becomes the fourth member on Pitt’s 2025-26 roster to find a new home after entering the portal- Witherspoon/George Washington, Brandon Cummings/Memphis, Roman Siulepa/Ole Miss and Nojus Indrusaitis/California.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.