Former Pitt Guard, WPIAL Product Commits to Memphis

Former Pitt guard and WPIAL product Brandin Cummings has found a new home in the American Athletic Conference.

Cummings — a 6-foot-3 Midland, Pa. native — has committed to Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Cummings was rated as a four-star prospect in the transfer portal, per On3, and the No. 37 point guard.

NEWS: Pitt transfer guard Brandin Cummings has committed to Memphis, his agents Corey Marcum and Greg Primus of EZ Sports told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore averaged 12.5 PPG this season. Scored 29 against Syracuse earlier this year. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/gO3RCdJIJD — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 14, 2026

He becomes the second former Pitt player from the 2025-26 roster to commit elsewhere, joining forward Roman Siulepa, who landed at Ole Miss.

Cummings played in just 19 games as a sophomore for the Panthers as he underwent an ankle procedure that ended his season in February. Cummings averaged 12.5 points per game, while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3-point range. He reached double figures 10 times and surpassed 20 three times.

While he started nine games, Cummings’ best work came off the bench for the Panthers this season. He posted a career-high 34 points against Hofstra back on Dec. 7 with five triples. Cummings added 2.1 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game this season.

As a freshman, Cummings appeared in 31 games with four starts. He shot 42.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from deep.

Coming out of Lincoln Park High School, Cummings was a four-star recruit, according to On3, and the No. 183 prospect nationally. At Lincoln Park, Cummings helped the Leopards to three WPIAL titles and two PIAA state championships.

Cummings heads to a Memphis program that went 13-19 this past season, but is a year removed from a 29-6 season and NCAA Tournament First Round appearance.

There are still five former Pitt players from the 2025-26 roster that are uncommitted: Papa Kante, Kieran Mullen, Henry Lau, Omari Witherspoon and Nojus Indrusaitis.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.