Former Pitt QB Climbing NFL Coach Ranks, Named Raiders OC

A week after helping the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, former Pitt quarterback Andrew Janocko is climbing the NFL coaching ranks.

Janocko was hired Sunday by the Las Vegas Raiders as its new offensive coordinator, the organization announced. Janocko reunites with head coach Klint Kubiak.

Las Vegas finished with a 3-14 record and own the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been consistently projected as the top pick. Former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett spent the 2025 season campaign with the Raiders. He is a free agent this offseason.

With Seattle last season, Janocko served as the quarterbacks coach under Kubiak, who was the offensive coordinator. Janocko worked with quarterback Sam Darnold and helped the Seahawks to a 14-3 record and a 29-13 Super Bowl victory over New England.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Janocko spent one season with New Orleans. He was then with Chicago as the quarterbacks coach from 2022-23. From 2015-21, he was with Minnesota and began his NFL coaching career with Tampa Bay from 2012-13.

Janocko spent short stints in college as a quarterbacks coach at Mercyhurst University and Rutgers as a graduate assistant in 2011.

A native of Clearfield, Pa., Janocko was a three-year letterman at Pitt. He was a backup quarterback and a holder on special teams. He began his time at Pitt as a walk-on before earning a scholarship for his final two seasons.