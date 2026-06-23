Former Pitt RB Desmond Reid Waived by Buffalo

Former Pitt running back Desmond Reid‘s early NFL career has gotten off to an unfortunate start.



Reid signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent but has been waived with an injury designation.



The 5’6″, 174-pound light quick running back battled injuries throughout his Pitt career but when he was on the field, Reid was extremely effective.

After transferring to Pitt in 2024 from Western Carolina, Reid was the top playmaker on the Pitt offense accumulating 962 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. His 154.9 all-purpose yards per game ranked fifth in the nation. Reid was named a second-team All-American by six different outlets.

Last year was a completely different story as both leg and an ankle injury plagued him all season. Reid played in just 7 games and even in most of those games wasn’t totally healthy. In 7 games, Reid collected 278 rushing yards and 317 receiving yards with 4 touchdowns.

No word on exactly what the nature of Reid’s injury with the Bill was and the severity of it.



Reid was looking to be productive enough to possibly become a 3rd down back or kickoff/punt returner for the Bills.

Bills RBs: Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Frank Gore, Jr., and Desmond Reid (no James Cook today) pic.twitter.com/GS658c4PIH — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 26, 2026









