Former Pitt Star James Conner to Receive Huge Local Honor

A huge honor for former Pitt star running back James Conner as his name will live forever in his hometown of Erie.



Tom Reisenweber of the Erie Times-News is reporting that the Millcreek School Board is set to rename the football field at Erie McDowell High School from Gus Anderson Field to James Conner Field.

The school is set to make this news official tonight at a special board meeting at the Millcreek Education Center.



Before becoming nationally known at the University of Pittsburgh, Conner was a star football player at Erie McDowell High School. As a senior at Erie McDowell, Conner rushed for 1,680 yards on 155 carries and scored 26 touchdowns.



Conner then took his talents to Pitt where he set many records and won quite a few awards. In his sophomore season, Conner rushed for 1,765 yards on 298 carries and set an ACC record with 26 rushing touchdowns. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and named first-team All-American honors.

Conner became nationally known during his junior season in 2015 as he diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during the process of rehabbing his injured knee. After extensive rehab, Conner was declared cancer-free during the off-season.

After returning his junior season, Conner made the decision to leave college early and enter his name into the 2017 NFL Draft, bypassing his senior year. He went on to get drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.



After four seasons with the Steelers, Conner signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he is still currently playing. In 110 NFL games, Conner has rushed for 6,065 yards and 60 touchdowns along with 289 catches for 347 yards and 12 touchdowns.











