Former Pitt Wing Barry Dunning Signs with Portland

A day after the NBA Draft, former Pitt Panther Barry Dunning Jr. has signed a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dunning has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers. An NBA Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum-salary deal used primarily for undrafted players invited to team’s Summer League, training camp and preseason.



In other words, it’s an opportunity for a player to prove themselves and a chance to earn a roster spot, a two-way contract or a spot on the team’s G League team.

After transferring from South Alabama, Dunning was one of Jeff Capel’s most productive players, averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds per game. Dunning shot 46.6% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range and had a team-high 28 blocked shots.



A few of Dunning’s biggest performances last season were against Texas A&M when he collected 18 points and 12 rebounds. Against Florida State, Dunning put up 26 points and 10 rebounds and in Pitt’s ACC Tournament win over Stanford, he had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots.



