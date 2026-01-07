Former Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Headed to Big 12

Kenny Johnson was the first big-name Pitt Panther to hit the transfer portal and the junior wide receiver now has a new football home.

While making an official visit, Johnson has committed to play for Texas Tech.

This past season, Johnson had 48 receptions for 695 yards and 5 touchdowns. In his last 2 seasons at Pitt, Johnson accumulated 94 catches for 1,232 yards and 8 touchdowns.

After losing their two top receivers (Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil) from this season, Texas Tech has made it a priority to obtain weapons for new quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who transferred in from Cincinnati.



No word on what Johnson is receiving from Texas Tech but keep in mind, he was one of Pitt’s top five paid players in 2025.