Former WPIAL 4-Star Prospect Commits to West Virginia

Former WPIAL prospect and one-time Pitt target Carter Bonner has announced his college decision.

Bonner, who attended Shady Side Academy and Penn Hills High School before transferring out of state ahead of his senior season, has committed to Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star Safety Carter Bonner has committed to West Virginia, he announced⛰️



Read: https://t.co/m6ExiRF6f9 pic.twitter.com/1KSos1kglo — Rivals (@Rivals) April 27, 2026

Now at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., Bonner selected WVU over other finalists in Maryland, Tennessee, Oregon State and Virginia Tech. Other offers included Pitt, Penn State, Kentucky, Rutgers and more.

The 6-2 1/2, 195-pound Bonner is viewed on the recruiting trail as an athlete with some schools looking at him as a wide receiver, while others look at him as a defensive back. He is a four-star prospect and the No. 32 safety, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Bonner played in just four games as a junior at Penn Hills in the WPIAL due to injury.