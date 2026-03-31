Four More Pitt Women's Basketball Players Intend to Enter Portal

New Pitt women’s head basketball coach Robin Harmony will look to rebuild the Panthers’ roster this offseason as the portal departures continue. Over the last two days, it has been reported that four more Pitt players intend to enter the transfer portal.

Redshirt junior guard Mikayla Johnson, sophomore guard Audrey Biggs, freshman guard Megan Hollingsworth and freshman guard Jayda Queeley are all expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens on April 6, according to On’3 Talia Goodman.

That brings Pitt’s portal entrants list to seven with redshirt sophomore forward Lauren Rust, freshman guard and former five-star prospect Nylah Wilson and freshman guard Theresa Hagans Jr. previously reported last week that they plan on departing from the program.

One of the most noteworthy transfer losses so far is Johnson, who has started 54 games over the last two seasons with Pitt. This season, she led Pitt with 13 points per game and scored over 20 points on five occasions. She shot 33.2 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from deep, while adding 5.1 rebounds per game.

NEWS: Pittsburgh’s Mikayla Johnson plans to enter the transfer portal, her agent @JarvisJones1000 told @On3.



The 6-1 junior averaged 13 ppg and 5.1 rpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/0cCN9EwUIZ — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 28, 2026

Johnson started her career at Colorado during the 2023-24 season. Once the Anchorage, Ala. native transferred to Pitt, she posted 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season.

Biggs spent the last two years at Pitt after enrolling as a freshman out of Boyd County High School in Catlettsburg, Ky. This past season, Biggs saw action in 21 games with four starts. The 6-foot guard scored 1.6 points and averaged 0.8 rebounds per game.

During her freshman season, Biggs saw 12.6 minutes of action, scored 2.1 points and grabbed 1.1 rebounds per game. She shot 39.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.

Hollingsworth, a 6-footer from Ottawa, Ontario, appeared in all 31 games this season with 13 starts. She averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game with a career-high 16 points against SMU.

Another native of Canada, Queeley spent one year at Pitt as a freshman with 17 starts and 31 total appearances. She registered 2.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.