Frank Walker Law Pitt Football/WPIAL Recruiting Notebook

Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.



*The recruitment of Avonworth 2028 athlete Jaden Jones continues as on Monday, Jones received an offer from Maryland. Along with this one, Jones holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kentucky and NC State.

Jaden Jones C/O 2028

6’3 185lbs WR/DB

1st Team Pennsylvania All-State



Avonworth High School, PA 15-0 PA STATE CHAMPS

1023 Receiving yards on 33 catches (31 yds/catch)

11 Receiving TD’s

5 Int’s, 1 Int TD Return https://t.co/RtbQFFDi2S@PA_TodaySports @PaFootballNews… — Jaden Jones (@JonesJaden6) January 21, 2026

*2027 DE/OLB Da’Juan Craighead from Imani Christian Academy has received an offer from Miami, Ohio. Craighead got the news while attending Miami, Ohio’s Junior Day over the weekend. This becomes his 10th D-1 offer, including ones from Duke, Buffalo, Temple, Toledo, Liberty, Sacramento State, Bowling Green and West Virginia.

I had a great time at @MiamiOHFootball, got to see a great school and learned from @Martin_Miami_HC what it is all about. I also got to talk with @CoachPlum_ , @CoachBrechin and @drew15martin. Overall had an awesome day yesterday and can’t wait to be back!#GoRedHawks pic.twitter.com/RXqYbC6lDI — Da’Juan “DJ” Craighead (@DJ_Craighead8) March 9, 2026

*More recruiting at talent rich Buford High School for Pitt as they extend an offer to 2027 3-star linebacker Brayden Watson. Pitt assistants Brent Davis and Joe Bowen gave Watson the news. Along with Pitt, Watson (6’2″, 190-pounds) holds offers from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, UMass, UConn, Colorado State, UNLV, Mississippi State, South Florida, Oregon, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Miami of Ohio, Florida Atlantic and USC. Watson has scheduled an official visit to Michigan from June 19-21st.





