Frank Walker Law Pitt Football/WPIAL Recruiting Notebook
Here’s a look at the latest Pitt and WPIAL football recruiting news presented in the Frank Walker Law Recruiting Notebook.
*The recruitment of Avonworth 2028 athlete Jaden Jones continues as on Monday, Jones received an offer from Maryland. Along with this one, Jones holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kentucky and NC State.
*2027 DE/OLB Da’Juan Craighead from Imani Christian Academy has received an offer from Miami, Ohio. Craighead got the news while attending Miami, Ohio’s Junior Day over the weekend. This becomes his 10th D-1 offer, including ones from Duke, Buffalo, Temple, Toledo, Liberty, Sacramento State, Bowling Green and West Virginia.
*More recruiting at talent rich Buford High School for Pitt as they extend an offer to 2027 3-star linebacker Brayden Watson. Pitt assistants Brent Davis and Joe Bowen gave Watson the news. Along with Pitt, Watson (6’2″, 190-pounds) holds offers from Michigan, Eastern Michigan, UMass, UConn, Colorado State, UNLV, Mississippi State, South Florida, Oregon, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Miami of Ohio, Florida Atlantic and USC. Watson has scheduled an official visit to Michigan from June 19-21st.