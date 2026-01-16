Frank Walker Law PSN Daily Notebook: 1/16/25

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news.

Update (1:04 p.m.)

**Pitt defensive end Joey Zelinksy has publicly declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Zelinsky transferred from Eastern Michigan to Pitt for his final year of eligibility as the defensive end recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 12 games.

Update (11:01 a.m.)

**Former Pitt offensive lineman Terrence Enos Jr. is back in the transfer portal after one season at Kansas State. He appeared in nine games with one start in 2025 for the Wildcats. At this point, it does not appear that Enos has anymore eligibility left.

Update (11:51 a.m.)

**Imani Christian Academy 2029 athlete Tyvone Sowell continues to add to his offer sheet after West Virginia extended an offer on Friday. The 5-11, 180-pounder holds additional offers from Penn State, Florida State and Sacramento State.

Update (11:56 a.m.)

**Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and assistant Terry Smith paid a visit to Hopewell High School on Thursday to see two 2028 prospects. The two coaches were in to see quarterback James Armstrong, who has offers from PSU, Pitt, North Carolina, West Virginia and others. Penn State is also showing interest in running back Nasir Wade, who holds offers from Buffalo and Akron.

Update (12:51 p.m.)

**Penn State assistant Tyson Veidt was in to see Belle Vernon 2028 wide receiver Ean Tatar. He stands at 6-2, 175 pounds and has yet to pick up a D-I offer.

Update (12:56 p.m.)

**A pair of Power Four schools were in to see 2027 linebacker Minikon Johnson out of Bishop Canevin High School. West Virginia assistant Rod West and Penn State assistants Terry Smith and Tyson Veidt paid a visit to Johnson, who was previously committed to WVU. Johnson is a three-star prospect and the No. 28 linebacker in the cycle.