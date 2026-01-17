Frank Walker Law PSN Daily Notebook: 1/17/25

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news.

Update (8:00 a.m.)

**On Friday, a current Pitt running back commit received an offer from a rival program. Tyler Reid, a 2027 three-star prospect and younger brother of Desmond Reid, picked up an offer from West Virginia. This comes as Reid’s only other publicly announced Power Four offer. Reid, a Miramar, Fla. native, committed to Pitt back on March 6, 2025.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of West Virginia💛💙 pic.twitter.com/R2p9CDtmBY — Tyler Reid (@Tysolive_) January 16, 2026

Update (7:00 a.m.)

**A former WPIAL, Penn-Trafford grad is on the move in the transfer portal. Running back Cade Yacamelli committed to Miami (OH) after four seasons at Wisconsin. In 2025, Yacamelli appeared in 10 games for the Badgers with 128 rushing yards to go along with twe receptions for 26 yards.