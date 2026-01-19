Frank Walker Law PSN Daily Notebook: 1/19/25

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news.

**Ben DiNucci is receiving another shot in the NFL, this time with a team in the midst of a playoff run. The former Pitt and James Madison quarterback was signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad following an injury to starter Bo Nix. The Pine-Richland High School grad last signed with the Atlanta Falcons in August of 2025 but was released. The last time DiNucci threw a pass in the NFL came in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.

**Over the weekend a 2027 WPIAL prospect out of Pine-Richland picked up another FBS offer. DaJour Webb, a 6-2, 315-pound defensive tackle, received an offer from FIU Saturday evening after a visit on campus. Webb has additional offers from Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Howard, Youngstown State and Akron.