Frank Walker Law PSN Daily Notebook: 1/22/25
It was an extremely busy Wednesday for the Pitt football staff as the visits and offers on the road continued to pile up. The Panthers had one of...
Pitt traveled to Boston College looking to put a nightmare 41-point loss to Louisville -- the largest of the Jeff Capel era -- behind itself in a...
Pitt men's basketball is coming off a brutal 41-point home loss to No. 20 Louisville -- the worst loss of the Jeff Capel era. The Panthers get back...
After spending the last couple of weeks out on the road recruiting, the Pitt football program will be hosting a number of high school recruits this...
All major league general managers and college athletic directors have a little black book with names in it so that they're prepared.In today's world...
The Pitt football coaching staff were back on the road recruiting on Tuesday and that included head coach Pat Narduzzi.The coaching staff extended a...
It was a busy few weeks to start the new year for Pitt football as it worked to secure its 2026 transfer portal class with the reinvented one-time...
The portal is closed, and the Pitt Panthers look to be wrapping up its 2026 transfer class that currently holds 17 players. Of those 17, Pitt...
The Pitt men's basketball program was on life support heading into the 2025-26 season, but since then, the plug has been pulled and it's officially...
The uptick in high school recruiting over the past week for the Pitt football staff has led to a list of offers going out to the upcoming recruiting...
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news. Update...
Pitt is making sure they have options at kicker this fall with the addition of transfer Antonio Chadha.Weeks ago, Pitt was thrown for a loop when...
Former Pitt staffer and Duquesne defensive coordinator Mickey Jacobs is moving back up to the FBS level. Jacobs was hired as the linebackers coach...
One thing that's a certainty for Pitt in their recruiting for the Class of 2027 and that's tight end is a priority position for them.After losing...
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt hit a new low Saturday evening under eighth-year head coach Jeff Capel -- posting the largest loss of his tenure. The Panthers...
For the second time this offseason, Pitt has added a kicker, the latest being Western Illinois transfer Antonio Chadha. After having a conversation...
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt basketball suffered its worst loss of the Jeff Capel era against Louisville, 100-59, Saturday evening at the Petersen Events...
PITTSBURGH -- The effort Pitt men's basketball put forth at Georgia Tech for the program's first ACC win of the season did not nearly resemble the...
After capturing its first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win of the season, Pitt returns home to take on No. 20 Louisville. The Panthers and...
For the last couple of weeks, the Pitt coaching staff have been busy shopping in the transfer portal and hosting potential signees on official...
Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football program completed its wave of new assistant coaching announcements on Friday. While all four were previously...
Pitt was in need of a quarterback out of the transfer portal, and that was addressed Friday. Texas State transfer Holden Geriner, tells Pittsburgh...
New Pitt assistant head coach and safeties coach Harlon Barnett's first day on the road recruiting for Pitt was spent in a place that he's very...
