Frank Walker Law PSN Daily Notebook: 1/30/26

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news.

Update (12:00 p.m.)

**One of the top WPIAL football prospects received two significant in-person visits on Friday. Central Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Kalis received an in-home visit from Texas offensive coordinator KJ Flood. He then received an in-school visit from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Matt Luke.

Kalis is one of the top tackles in the 2027 class and has offers from Texas, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and a long list of other.

Update (11:32 a.m.)

**McKeesport 2027 running back Kemon Spell is in Athens, Ga. Friday visiting with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is high on the list for the five-star prospect and has other top contenders in Notre Dame, Miami, Ohio State and USC.