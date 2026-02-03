Frank Walker Law PSN Daily Notebook: 2/3/26

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Sports Now Daily Notebook presented by Frank Walker Law — keeping you updated on all Pitt, WPIAL and other news.

Update (7:00 a.m.)

**On Monday, Pine-Richland defensive tackle DaJour Webb picked up a big Division I offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers, his first Power Four. The WPIAL product also added an offer from James Madison Monday evening.

The 6-3, 330-pound First-Team All-Conference selection has additional offers from FIU, Eastern Michigan, Akron, Kent State, Youngstown State and Howard.

Update (7:00 a.m.)

**Bethel Park wide receiver/linebacker Will Sabatos added to his offer sheet on Monday as the Akron Zips extended one to the 2027 prospect. His other offers include UConn, Eastern Michigan, Brown, Columbia and Miami (OH).