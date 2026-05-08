George Among Four Pitt Players to Attend Steelers Rookie Minicamp

Rookie minicamps across the National Football League are underway and several Pitt football players are looking to take advantage of opportunities at those events.

A few Pitt players won’t have to travel very far as they will hit the neighboring field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend for the organization’s rookie minicamp.

After signing as an NFL undrafted free agent last year, linebacker Brandon George has received a pro tryout opportunity with the Steelers, along with cornerback Rashad Battle, wide receiver Raphael Williams and edge rusher Joey Zelinsky.

The #Steelers have announced their full rookie minicamp roster, including three pro tryouts



LB Brandon George

P Ryan Stonehouse

LS Jacob Bobenmoyerhttps://t.co/vZKEFtRvKR pic.twitter.com/bn3U2pA2oP — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 8, 2026

George — a 6-foot-3, 240-pound native of Reading, Pa. — was let go by the Chiefs earlier this week after one year with the organization that was overshadowed by injuries that kept him off the field for the season. George played at Pitt from 2019-2024 with 65 appearances, setting a program record for games played. He totaled 197 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. As a captain in 2024, George recorded 80 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three force fumbles and one interception.

Zelinsky earned his second minicamp invite to go along with one from the Kansas City Chiefs. At Pitt’s pro day, Zelinsky checked in at 6-3 1/4 and 245 pounds. He recorded 26 reps of the 225-pound bench. He posted a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-0 broad jump to go along with a 4.71 40-yard dash.

In one year at Pitt, the Cressona, Pa. native registered 23 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He spent three seasons at Eastern Michigan after starting his career at Hudson Valley Community College.

Battle was also invited to the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp. Battle measured in at 6-3 3/8 and 203 pounds at Pitt’s pro day in March. He posted an unofficial 4.50 40-yard dash time to go along with a 33-inch vertical jump and 9-8 broad jump.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Battle spent six seasons at Pitt in which he started 21 games and recorded 100 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. As a sixth-year senior in 2025, Battle started 11 games with 42 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Williams earns his first rookie minicamp invite. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver did not go through Pitt pro day due to injury.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native spent two seasons at Pitt and turned into a productive Power Four slot receiver. In 2025, Williams caught 51 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, which ranked second in the ACC. A year prior, Williams pulled in 37 catches for 426 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.