Georgia Linebacker Places Pitt in Top 3

Pitt is now a finalist for a talented linebacker from the state of Georgia.



2027 3-star linebacker Eli Harris (Grayson High School/Loganville, Georgia) has cut down his long list of offers and has announced a Top 3 of- Pitt, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Schools such as Michigan, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia extended offers to Harris.

Harris official visits scheduled with each of these programs- Nebraska (June 4-6), Texas A&M (June 10-12) and Pitt (June 18-20)

At the start of April, Harris made an unofficial visit to Pitt and gave us his thoughts on his trip to Pittsburgh.

“I really appreciate the love that Pitt and their coaches have shown towards me,” Harris tells PSN. “The coaches have talked to me about what they potentially see me doing for them and my spot in their defense, really makes me love Pitt.”



“I really liked the feel around the Pitt program, the players and Pittsburgh seemed like a real football city. Pittsburgh is also really different from where I come from, and it was a really good and new experience for me.”



Harris tells me that his conversations have mostly been with linebackers coach Joe Bowen and HC Pat Narduzzi.



“They’ve both really made it known to me how much they like me and my game and that they really want me,” said Harris. “On the field, they see me playing the outside linebacker position because it seemed like a perfect fit for me and that I’d be the best guy for it and I’m who they’re looking for.”