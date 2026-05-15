Historic Win for Mike Bell and the Pitt Baseball Program

The Pitt Panthers win over Notre Dame on Thursday was a historic moment for the baseball program under Head Coach Mike Bell.



The 6-3-win improved Pitt’s record to 30-21, which gave them their first 30-win season under Bell and their highest win total since joining the ACC. Pitt’s last 30-win season came 13 years ago, back in 2013.

While hitting has been the ingredient for much of the Panthers’ success this season, yesterday’s victory was all about the pitching.

Antonio Doganiero got the start and went 6 innings, allowing just 5 hits, 2 earned runs and struck out 5 batters. This win was Doganiero’s team-leading 6th win of the season.



Joey Ciancimino and Chase Kriebel combined to pitch the 7th inning before Eddie Smink gave one to pitch the final two innings to pick up his 8th save of the season. In those 2 innings, Smink didn’t allow a hit or a run, while striking out 3 batters.

The Panthers trailed 2-0 before taking the lead after scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.



Kai Wagner got Pitt on the scoreboard with a solo home run, his 8th of the season.



The big hit of the inning was a two-run double by Sebastian Pisacreta, who finished the game 2-for-3 with 2 walks.

Sebby gives us the lead!!



A two-run double in the fifth for @Pisacreta19 🔥



E5 | Pitt 3, ND 2 pic.twitter.com/4rq6Li45FH — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) May 14, 2026

Following Pisacreta’s hit, Trey Fenderson extended the lead with a two-run double. Fenderson collected two hits and scored 2 runs.

Game two of the series will take place this afternoon as Pitt will honor 20 seniors prior to first pitch. Senior Day ceremonies will start at 2:26 PM.