Hopewell 2028 4-Star QB James Armstrong Receives 3rd SEC Offer

College recruiting never stops and college programs around the country and busily attempting to put together their Class of 2027 and making plans for the Class of 2028.

Because coaches can’t have contact with players in the Class of 2028, things aren’t as active but once they officially become juniors in June, things will pick up big-time.

Despite not being able to talk with sophomores, that hasn’t stopped major Power 4 teams from trying to get in early and make an impression with Hopewell 2028 quarterback James Armstrong.

On Monday, Armstrong (6’3″, 225-pounds) received an offer from national power Georgia, followed by an offer this morning from Virginia.

The offer train continued this afternoon as Armstrong picked up an offer from Auburn. This now becomes the third SEC program to extend an offer to Armstrong (Georgia and Ole Miss).

In total, Auburn becomes Armstrong’s 12th Power 4 offer.

Armstrong’s Power 4 Offers:

Pitt

Penn State

West Virginia

Georgia

Florida State

Duke

North Carolina

Colorado

Ole Miss

Syracuse

Virginia

Auburn

Currently, Armstrong is winding the down regular season with the Hopewell baseball team and getting ready for hopefully a long run in the WPIAL playoffs.

Once that is finished, his entire focus will be on preparing for his junior season with the Vikings football program.

HC Matt Mottes and Hopewell will begin spring workouts in the middle of May.