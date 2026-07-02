Hopewell 2028 WR Avery Bokor Receives 1st D-1 Offer

Hopewell’s Avery Bokor has been working and training to become a D-1 football player since he started playing when he was 5 years old.

As he prepares for his junior season with the Vikings, Bokor continued putting in the work at various facilities along with attending a number of D-1 prospect camps.

Bokor stayed patient as he anxiously waited for that phone call from a D-1 coach to come telling him that he’d earned his first D-1 offer.

That phone call happened this afternoon as the Kent State Golden Flashes became Bokor’s first D-1 offer.

Congratulations Avery on this special moment in your athletic career.

“I was very excited to get that call and it made me feel that all the hard work I’ve been putting in was worth it and it paid off,” Bokor tells Vikings Sports Now. “I’m not a real emotional person and didn’t get up and start cheering or anything but was definitely happy about the moment.”

“Although it hadn’t happened yet, in my mind, I felt as though one was going to be coming soon. I felt as though I’d get my first one either this spring or following this upcoming season. My goal entering this summer was just to get my name out there and perform well in front of college coaches in order to get them to recognize and think about me.”

Over the last month, Bokor has worked out for or attended prospect camps at Pitt, West Virginia, Michigan State, Toledo and Kent State.

Bokor’s goal of getting in front of D-1 coaches paid off this afternoon as he walked us through how he found out about it and shared his early thoughts on Kent State.

“I was working my job of car detailing this morning and when I got home my dad said that I have to tell you something important,” said Bokor. “I got on the phone with Coach Bucar and started talking and he eventually told me that he wanted to give me an offer. He told me that he’s been watching me and felt now was the time to offer. We continued talking and talked about a couple of connections we had like Coach Mike Sirianni, and he said he was a GA at Pitt when my dad was there.”

“Since getting the offer, I’ve started to do some research on Kent State and I’m really trying to get to know the coaches. It’s only been a few hours but I’m trying to find out and research the program so that I can learn as much as possible.”

In terms of Bokor and his ability on the field, it just felt as though it was just a matter of time until the first program extended the offer. Physically, he just continues to grow along with getting stronger and faster, which was key to him getting this news.

“I believe that my speed has improved quite a bit,” said Bokor. “I started the season last year at 170 and ended the year at 160 but right now I’m at 183 pounds. So, definitely, my size, weight and speed have improved since the end of last season. If you watch my film from last year, I honestly believe that I’m a completely different player than I was a year ago. I feel like I’m so much better than I was a year ago.”

While he’s obviously happy about this first offer, Bokor’s main focus is on his junior season and being a big part of Hopewell having a long run in the playoffs.

Although it’s only one side of the ball, Hopewell’s skill position players on offense are pretty impressive.

Hopewell’s Avery Bokor

How many WPIAL schools can say they have a quarterback (James Armstrong), running back (Nasir Wade) and wide receiver (Bokor) with D-1 offers?

“I truly believe that we will have one of the best offenses in the entire WPIAL. I think we do have the best collection of receivers with me, Tre (Cameron), Brody (Rock), Maddox (Fattore), Tamar (Tisdale) and Bruiser (Wade).”

“We just have weapons everywhere and I don’t know how a team can stop us,” said Bokor. “We will have a great offensive line. It’s going to be a fun year.”