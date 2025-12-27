Hopewell QB James Armstrong Invited to Elite 11 Regional Showcase

2026 will be a big year for Hopewell’s James Armstrong as he begins to map out his plans for the future.

The sophomore quarterback will receive more national interest than he did this year as colleges start to get serious about recruiting him.

At this point of his recruitment, Armstrong holds 8 D-1 offers, including 4 from Power 4 schools (Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and North Carolina).

Look for that list of schools to grow over the coming months because coaches are seriously recruiting now for the Class of 2027 and 2028. Very few schools start to seriously recruit the quarterback position until after a players sophomore season.

On Saturday, Armstrong received an invite to a national event that will no doubt get him more attention from Power 4 programs.

Armstrong (6’3″, 225) was invited to attend the Elite 11 2026 regional showcase. Invites are extended to what scouts are the top quarterback prospects in the country.

There are 7 Elite 11 camps held throughout the country, and these will take place in the spring. The closest one for Armstrong to attend will be in New Jersey and at this point, he plans on going.

From these 7 different camps a couple quarterbacks are selected to attend the Elite 11 camp which takes place in California. Some notable names who won the Elite 11 camp were Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), CJ Stroud (Houston Texans), Justin Fields (NY Jets), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and Matthew Stafford (LA Rams). Last season, it was 5-star Dia Bell, who currently attends Texas.

Considering he’s only entering his junior season; this is a nice honor for Armstrong and is an indication of what he’s thought of outside of just the WPIAL.

“This is a big accomplishment for me because I didn’t get an invite last year as other kids in my grade did,” said Armstrong. “I think it shows my growth over the past year and I am honored to be invited to a camp and get to compete with some of the best quarterbacks from around the country. I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.”