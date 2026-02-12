Hopewell QB James Armstrong Receives More National Recognition

Hopewell sophomore quarterback James Armstrong is receiving more national recognition.

This afternoon, QBHitList.com, a national recruiting website that focuses on quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends, included Armstrong in their latest rankings.

QBHitList.com, which is based out of Cleveland, Ohio, released their list of the top 2028 dual threat quarterbacks in the country. According to their rankings, Armstrong is the No. 18 ranked dual threat quarterback in the country and No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania.

Last season for the Vikings, Armstrong (6’3″, 225-pounds) passed for 2,350 yards, while also rushing for 760 yards and collecting 37 total touchdowns.

A couple of impressive numbers are that his passing total was 1,200 more yards than his freshman season. Keep in mind that in a handful of games this season, Armstrong only played 2+ quarters because of the score being out of hand. One other thing, Armstrong threw only 3 interceptions.

Because of his on-field performance, Armstrong has received Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, North Carolina and Duke. Like many recruits across the country, Armstrong will be making some visits this spring to start formally checking out colleges, one of those being Duke.

Freshmen-Sophomore szn stats

Dual threat qb

5,500 total yards

62 tds

9 ints

First Hopewell team to make and win in the playoffs since 2010



Full sophomore szn filmhttps://t.co/nZEBVmzlqL@wpialsportsnews @210ths @PA_TodaySports @PghSportsNow @mvukovcan @Kb1Raw… pic.twitter.com/9oMopHss0Q — James “Booboo” Armstrong (@Armstrong_Qb) January 25, 2026

Aside from these spring visits, Armstrong was invited to participate in national prospects camp sponsored by Adias this spring along with 2026 Regional Elite 11 Quarterback Competition in New Jersey. These are competitions held throughout the United States for the top quarterbacks in the country. From there, the Top 11 quarterbacks compete in a national competition this summer in California.

Before all of this, Armstrong and his Hopewell teammates will start play in the WPIAL Basketball playoffs tomorrow night when they host Greensburg Salem at 7 PM. This season, Armstrong is averaged 20+ points and 10+ rebounds for the Vikings.