Huge Couple Days for Pitt Volleyball Recruiting

The Pitt volleyball program has been one of the most successful programs in the country over the last few years, having appeared in five consecutive Final Fours and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for their success.

That’s especially true considering the talent that HC Dan Fisher continues to bring into the Panthers program.



Over the last few days, the Pitt coaching staff have received commitments from some of the top talent across the country, including an elite recruit from Western Pennsylvania.

All of these commitments are from players in the Class of 2028:

*Mesa Jameson– a 5-star recruit from Cottage Grove, Minnesota and the No. 1 ranked volleyball player in Minnesota.

Jameson is a 6’3″ ride side hitter and is a member of the Under-17 U.S. national team. Jameson made her decision to commit to Pitt while on campus Monday and also had UCLA and Texas A&M as finalists.

When talking about her commitment, Jameson told the Star Tribune “Choosing Pitt felt right for me from the moment I stepped on campus. The people were a huge part of that. It honestly felt like home, and that’s something you can’t fake.”



In the national rankings for the Class of 2028, Jameson is ranked as high as the No. 8 overall player.

*Shaun Walker- a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Franklin, Tennessee. PrepDig ranks Walker as the No. 14 overall prospect in the Class of 2028 and the No. 1 ranked player in Tennessee.

“I’m sooo excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to Pitt volleyball,” said Walker (on Instagram). “I feel so incredibly grateful for the trust, time, and belief that Coach Fisher and the Pitt coaching staff have poured into me by welcoming me into such an amazing program. It truly means everything.”



Walker is a teammate of Jameson’s on the Under-17 U.S. national team. Walker was also in town over the weekend.

*Alex Knox from Peters Township High School, who is the No. 1 ranked player in Pennsylvania. The 5’11” setter is ranked as a Top 20 player in the Class of 2028.



Knox will be training with and attempting to be named to the USA Volleyball U19 team, which will be competing in the 2026 Norceca Women’s U19 Continental Championship, which is being played in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 17-25).

“I am so blessed to finally announce my verbal commitment to play volleyball at the University of Pittsburgh,” said Knox. “I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support they have shown me throughout this process.”



“To my mom and dad, thank you for being my biggest fans and always pushing me to be my best. And to my friends and teammates, thank you for always showing up for me and being by my side when I needed you!”



“Thank you so much to the Pitt coaching staff, Coach Fisher, Coach Petrone, Coach Akeo, and Coach Michael Fisher for taking a chance on me and making this opportunity possible.”

The additions of Jameson, Walker and Knox add to the talent Pitt has received in their Class of 2027 with Kyla Williams and Peyton Kubik, who Top 20 ranked players.

Williams is the No.1 ranked player in Ohio, while Kubik is the top-rated recruit in Kansas.