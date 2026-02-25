Huge Game Tonight for HC Dru Joyce and Duquesne

A pretty important basketball will be played tonight at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as the Duquesne Dukes will host Davidson.



HC Dru Joyce’s team enters tonight with a record of 16-11 and 8-6 in the A-10, while Davidson sits at 16-11 and 7-7 in conference.



When you look at the current Atlantic-10 standings, both teams are still playing to earn a double-bye for the conference tournament. The top four teams in the standings receive a double bye.



ATLANTIC-10 STANDINGS

Saint Louis: 13-2

VCU: 12-3

Dayton: 10-5

George Mason: 9-5

Saint Joseph’s: 9-5

Duquesne: 8-6

Davidson: 7-7



With the way things stand, the Dukes still have a chance to finish in either 3rd or 4th place but need to pick up at least 3 wins in their remaining four regular season games.



Here’s a look at the remaining schedules for Dayton, George Mason, Saint Joseph’s, Davidson and Duquesne.



Dayton: at George Washington, at Richmond and vs. VCU.



George Mason: at Saint Joseph’s, vs. Saint Bonaventure, at VCU and vs. Saint Louis



Saint Joseph’s: vs. George Mason, at Rhode Island, at Davidson and vs. LaSalle.



Davidson: at Duquesne, vs. LaSalle, vs. Saint Joseph’s and at St. Bonaventure



Duquesne: vs. Davidson, at Saint Louis, at Rhode Island and vs. Richmond.



On paper, Dayton’s schedule gives them the inside track for 3rd place, while George Mason no doubt has the most difficult schedule.



Aside the Duquesne vs. Davidson matchup, another meaningful A-10 contest tonight will be George Mason at Saint Joseph’s. If Duquesne can pick up a win, they’ll pick up a game on one of those two teams.



Duquesne took on Davidson earlier this season when they opened up conference play and earned an 89-83 win.



