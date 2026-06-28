Huge Honor for Hopewell 4-Star QB James Armstrong

James Armstrong is best known by people across the country for his play on the football field, but residents of Hopewell know he can do more than just throw a football.



That was recognized over the weekend as Armstrong was honored with a prestigious award from a major newspaper in Pittsburgh.



Armstrong has been named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Athlete of the Year for the 2025-26 school year.



This is a pretty big accomplishment considering this is the 47th year of this award and Armstrong is the first sophomore to ever win in. Consider that Dan Marino and LaVar Arrington were past winners and also the fact that star athletes like Darrelle Revis and Terrelle Pryor never received this as sophomores despite being highly skilled in multiple sports.



Some Past Winners of the Post-Gazette Athlete of the Year

2023- Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

2019- M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa

2018- Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland

2010- T.J. McConnell, Chartiers Valley

2007 and 2008- Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette

2005- Sean Lee Upper St. Clair

2004- Adam DiMichele/Sto-Rox and Neil Walker/Pine-Richland

200- Adam DiMichele/Sto-Rox and Neil Walker/Pine-Richland

1998 and 1999- Rod Rutherford, Perry Academy

1997- LaVar Arrington, North Hills

1989- Dion Bentley/Penn Hills, Sean Gilbert/Aliquippa

1981- Bill Fralic, Penn Hills

1979- Dan Marino, Central Catholic



How special was Armstrong’s just completed sophomore season? Take a look at these statistics and it’ll become obvious as to why he was presented with this award.



Armstrong’s Sophomore Season at Hopewell High School:

Football: Completed 125 of 205 passes for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 739 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Basketball: Averaged 19.8 points and 14 rebounds per game, while being named an All-Section player.

Baseball: Led Hopewell in batting with a .382 average with 17 stolen bases from the leadoff position. Armstrong was named an All-Section player.

Not only has Armstrong enjoyed individual success, but his exceptional play has also parlayed into his teams winning.



The Vikings football program under HC Matt Mottes qualified and won a playoff game for the first time since 2012. The basketball team under HC Doug Biega competed in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2010 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2008. In baseball with HC Morgan Singletary, Hopewell advanced to the WPIAL semifinal game and to the PIAA quarterfinals.





