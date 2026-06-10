In-State Linebacker Brayden Rose Sets Pitt Official Visit

While Pitt football’s focus is on the upcoming weekend of official visits, the Panthers are still scheduling a few prospects to visit for their third weekend of visits.

In-state linebacker prospect Brayden Rose out of Riverside High School in Taylor, Pa. has set a Pitt official visit for June 18-20, he announced on X.

Rose made the trip across the Keystone State to visit Pitt in the spring on March 21. Linebackers coach Joe Bowen then offered Rose not long after on April 2.

The 6-4, 185-pound Rose holds additional offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest, Minnesota, UConn, Temple and more. He has an additional visit lined up with UConn from June 15-17.

Pitt already holds a pair of commitments from linebackers in the 2027 class with three-star Roman Catholic (Pa.) prospect Walter Hudson and high three-star Gainesville (Ga.) prospect Jeremiah Proctor. The Panthers are likely adding just one more linebacker in the class and Rose’s visit could hinge on how things shake out with Pitt’s linebacker visitors this weekend.