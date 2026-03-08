James Conner Returning to the Arizona Cardinals
Former Pitt star running back James Conner will be returning to the Arizona Cardinals for the 2026 season.
Multiple NFL outlets are reporting that the two-time Pro Bowl running back has agreed to a revised contract in order for him to return to Arizona.
Conner’s most recent contract with the Cardinals was a 2-year, $19 million extension, including a $6.7 million signing bonus, $8.2 guaranteed, with an average annual salary of $9.5 million.
Before this re-structuring, Conner was set to earn a base salary of $6.3 million base salary, while carrying a cap hit of $9.8 million.
The 31-year-old Conner played in just 3 games last season for Arizona after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.
Prior to that injury, in the 2024 season, Conner played in all 16 games and rushed the ball 236 times for 1,094 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, while also catching 47 passes for 444 yards and 1 touchdown. In 2023, Conner rushed for 1,040 yards and 7 touchdowns.
In his 9-year NFL career, Conner has totaled 6,065 rushing yards, 2,255 receiving yards and 72 touchdowns.