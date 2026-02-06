James Madison Makes Recruiting Push in WPIAL

The James Madison Dukes have become one of the top FBS programs in the country.



Since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2022, James Madison has compiled a combined record of 40-11, of course highlighted by being one of the 12 teams selected to the College Football Playoffs in 2025.



The winning started with Curt Cignetti and was followed by Bob Chesney. Cignetti parlayed his success into receiving the job at Indiana and this off-season, Chesney left to take over the struggling program at UCLA.



Following the departure of Chesney, James Madison hired Billy Napier to try and keep the success going.



Following a 22-23 record in 4 seasons at Florida, Napier was fired but prior to that, he enjoyed tremendous success at the University of Louisianna at Lafayette. In his 4 seasons with the Rajin Cajuns program, Napier went 40-12.



Historically, James Madison hasn’t done a lot of recruiting in Western Pennsylvania but on Thursday, Napier and his coaches extended offers to a number of WPIAL standouts.



Considering the James Madison campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia is less than 6 hours from Western Pennsylvania, it’s a smart recruiting move to make a recruiting footprint in Pittsburgh.



Here are the players that received an offer from James Madison yesterday



Minikon Johnson– 2027 3-star linebacker from Bishop Canevin High School. Johnson was previously committed to West Virginia but has since de-committed. Currently holds an offer list from West Virginia, Penn State, Kent State, Akron, Liberty, SMU, Maryland, UConn and Wake Forest.



Javien Robinson– 2027 4-star wide receiver from McKeesport High School. Robinson is ranked by On3 as the No. 13 junior in Pennsylvania. The 6’1″, 175-pound wide receiver holds offers from Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Akron, Rutgers, Miami, Bowling Green, Florida State, Wisconsin, Temple, UConn and Toledo.



Richard Littlejohn- 2027 wide receiver from Penn Hills High School. Littlejohn (5’11”, 180-pounds) holds offers from Akron, Toledo, Liberty, Florida State, Sacramento State and Miami Ohio.



Demetri Lowe– 2027 athlete from Ringgold High School. Lowe (6’3″, 180-pounds) also holds offers from UConn, Kent State, Toledo and Akron.











