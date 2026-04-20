Latest NFL Draft Projections for Two Pitt Prospects

It is officially draft week in Pittsburgh as the local college team in Pitt looks to add to its NFL pipeline.

Pitt has two names that look to hear their names called during the 2026 NFL Draft — linebacker Kyle Louis, who projects as a Day 2 pick, and running back Desmond Reid, who looks to go in the seventh round or as an undrafted free agent.

With three more days until the draft festivities get underway, Pittsburgh Sports Now is taking a look at the latest mock drafts from national analysts.

Could Pitt LB Kyle Louis Land in Second Round?

Louis has situated himself firmly as a Day 2 draft selection following back-to-back All-ACC seasons, including an All-American campaign in 2024 and performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine.

At the combine, Louis measured at 5-11 7/8, 220 pounds. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash. While Louis played linebacker in college, many analysts view him as a safety in the NFL.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Louis as his favorite prospect at the safety position.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“For the second year in a row, my colleague Louis Riddick and I have the same safety on our lists of our favorite prospects,” Kiper said. “Last year, we both had Andrew Mukuba, who was off to a good start in Year 1 with the Eagles before breaking his ankle. This year, it’s Louis. The only difference is that Riddick has him at linebacker, whereas I like him more at safety.

“But it doesn’t really matter. Louis will line up all over the place. It’s what he does. A savvy defensive coordinator will have him as a box safety, an off-ball linebacker, at outside linebacker, in the slot and over the top. No matter where he aligns on any snap, Louis finds the football and gets himself into the middle of the action. With 4.53 speed, he gets from Point A to Point B fast. And at 6-foot and 220 pounds, with good length, he is a tackling machine once he arrives on scene.

“Over the past two seasons, Louis had 183 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 30 run stops, 10 sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles. That’s incredible production, and it’s a testament to his A-plus instincts on the field. He’s a true baller, and he’s a second- or third-rounder.”

Here are some of the latest positioning for Louis in the draft:

ESPN | Jordan Reid | Released: April 20, 2026 | Round 2, 61st Overall | Los Angeles Rams

CBS | Mike Renner | Released: April 20, 2026 | Round 2, 64th overall | Seattle Seahawks

NFL | Chad Reuter | Released: April 17, 2026 | Round 3, 78th overall | Indianapolis Colts

Latest Reid Projections

Reid is also hoping to hear his name get called. The running back and return specialist projects more as an undrafted free agent at this point, but a team could take a chance and select him late.

At the combine, Reid measured in at 5-6 1/4, 174 pounds. While he did not run the 40 there, he posted an unofficial time of 4.50 at Pitt football’s pro day.

ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid recently released rankings of over 400 draft prospects with Reid included (those are listed below). A few weeks ago, Miller had Reid going as high as the fifth round in a mock draft.

ESPN | Jordan Reid | Released: April 17, 2026 | 350th prospect | 7th round selection

ESPN | Matt Miller | Released: April 17, 2026 | 276th prospect

ESPN | Matt Miller | Released: March 30, 2026 | Round 5, 162nd overall | Baltimore Ravens