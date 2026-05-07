Latest Offers Extended by Pitt Football Coaches

Offers to players in all different grade levels were extended on Wednesday by the Pitt coaching staff.



The most interesting thing and something that stands out are the offers to players in the Class of 2027.



One of the biggest reasons for this is how NIL and players being compensated has impacted college recruiting. Programs, not just Pitt, now have to expand their recruiting boards and be ready for all sorts of things, including salary demands from players.



It’s the wild, wild west out there and college recruiting is completely different than it was even 4-5 years ago.





Here’s a look at the offers that were extended by Pitt on Wednesday:



*Moreno Fisher, 2027 3-star offensive tackle from Charlotte, North Carolina. Fisher holds Power 4 offers from Pitt and North Carolina.

*Jeremiah Ogbeifun, 2027 offensive tackle from Pickerington, Ohio. The 6-5, 305-pounder holds offers from Marshall, Miami (OH), Buffalo, Bowling Green and more.



*Michael Pyne, 2028 3-star quarterback from Tampa, Florida. Pyne (6’2″, 205-pounds) holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Pyne received the offer from RB coach Lindsey Lamar.

*Gavin Milton, 2027 3-star offensive tackle from Greensboro, North Carolina. Milton (6’5″, 285-pounds) holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virgina and North Carolina.

*Kamar Findlay, 2029 tight end from Tampa, Florida. This becomes the first Power 4 offer for this talented freshman. Findlay stands 6’4″, 215-pounds.

*Eli Williams, 2028 3-star offensive lineman from Buford, Georgia. Williams (6’4″, 285-pounds) holds other offers from NC State, UConn, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Florida State, Purdue, Nebraska, Georgia, Boston College, North Carolina and Duke.









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