Latest Pitt & WPIAL Offers, Plus Duquesne Basketball/Football News

Here’s the latest news concerning Pitt and WPIAL football, including the latest offers, upcoming spring visits and more.

The recruiting goal for all teams right now is simple: get as many recruiting targets to make spring visits as possible. With that in mind, here are a few players that plan on traveling to Pitt in March to check out a spring practice.



*We’ll start off with some Duquesne men’s basketball recruiting news as the Dukes extend an offer to freshman 6’6″, combo guard Jael Kabeya from New York. This becomes the 2nd D-1 offer for Kabeya, who made an unofficial visit to Duquesne on February 19th.

*2027 4-star athlete Gabriel Jenkins from Imani Christian Academy has announced he’ll make an official visit to Colorado in June. Jenkins received an offer from Coach Deion Sanders program on January 28th. Jenkins also has an official visit scheduled to Penn State (June 5-7).



In the last month, Jenkins has received offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Colorado, UCLA and Michigan State.



*A big weekend for Montour standout defensive back Archie Collins IV as he receives two Power 4 offers. The first one came on Saturday from Boston College and then this morning, he received the other form Purdue. Collins has other Power 4 offers form Pitt and Miami, Fla.

*2027 linebacker Camden Miller from Erie, PA says that he’ll make a spring visit to Pitt on March 28th. Miller (6’2″, 225 lbs.). The Pitt staff made a visit in January to see Miller.

*On Saturday, South Fayette 2026 offensive lineman/defensive tackle Connor Hiser announced his commitment to Duquesne. Hiser received his offer from Duquesne on January 30th. Hiser also held other offers including one from Robert Morris.

*Indiana High School 2027 3-star standout Aaron Webb made an unofficial visit on Saturday to Virginia Tech. Webb also made an unofficial visit to Duquesne. Recently, coaches from LSU and Marquette were in to watch the 6’8″, star.