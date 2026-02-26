Latest Pitt & WPIAL Offers, Plus New Pitt Spring Visitors

Here’s the latest news concerning Pitt and WPIAL football, including the latest offers, upcoming spring visits and more.

The recruiting goal for all teams right now is simple: get as many recruiting targets to make spring visits as possible. With that in mind, here are a few players that plan on traveling to Pitt in March to check out a spring practice.

*Pitt will receive a spring visit from 2028 quarterback Reid Berry from Grand Haven, Michigan. Berry (6’5″, 200-pounds) tells PSN that he’ll be in Pittsburgh for Pitt’s first spring practice on March 2nd. At this stage of his recruitment, Berry holds D-1 offers from Bowling Green and Toledo.

Highlights from sophomore season: 60% completions for 1,327 yards, 14-TDs passing, 4-INTs, 1-TD rushing and 10 total 2-point conversions

*2027 linebacker Brady Wendt from Hoschton, Georgia will attend Pitt’s spring practice on March 21st. Wendt (6’2″, 215-pounds) holds D-1 offers from Georgia State, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Miami of Ohio, UMass and Western Kentucky.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2029 running back Louvens Bazile from Naples, Florida. Bazile (5’10”, 198-pounds) received the offer from WR coach JJ Laster. Bazile holds other D-1 offers from Syracuse, Florida State, Miami Fla., and Wisconsin.

5'10.5" 198 lbs



AP Yards: 1,000

Rushing: 861

Total TDs: 14



Testing: 4.43 40| 4.61 Shuttle | 104.8" Broad | 30.1" Vertical



Full Season Highlights: https://t.co/hJP6WZP3zs

*Pine-Richland 2027 defensive lineman Dajour Webb has scheduled an official visit to West Virginia. Webb (6’3″, 330-pounds) will be in Morgantown from June 5th-7th. Along with WVU, Webb holds a Power 4 offer from the coaching staff at Wake Forest.

*2027 offensive lineman John Marquard from Westlake, Ohio will be attending Pitt’s opening day of spring practice on March 2. At this point of his recruitment, Marquard (6’5″, 270-pounds) holds D-1 offers from Marshall, Wake Forest, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Ohio University, Toledo, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Kent State, UNLV and Miami of Ohio.

*Pitt extends an offer to 2027 linebacker Walter Hudson from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. Hudson (6’1″, 215-pounds) received the offer from LB coach Walter Hudson. Along with Pitt, Hudson holds offers from Eastern Michigan, Army, Wake Forest, Duke, UConn, Syracuse, Temple, UMass and Akron.



*2027 athlete Roman Combs from West Chester, Ohio tells PSN that he’ll make a spring visit to Pitt on March 27th. Combs received an offer from Pitt on February 15th and holds others from Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana, UConn, Bowling Green, Ohio U., and Louisville.

*2027 3-star running back Armand Hill from West Mifflin High School has picked up an offer from Cincinnati. Hill (5’10”, 185-pounds) was previously committed to West Virginia but de-committed on January 29th. Along with Cincinnati, Hill holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Michigan, Syracuse, Akron, UNLV, Maryland, Toledo and Bowling Green.

*Former Penn Hills 4-star defensive back Carter Bonner received an offer on Wednesday from James Franklin and Penn State. Bonner is now attending high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Bonner holds other offers form Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Northwestern, Tennessee, Michigan State, Maryland, Kentucky, Purdue and Cincinnati.





*On Wednesday, Pitt extended an offer to 2027 3-star defensive lineman Josh Johnson from Key West, Florida. Johnson (6’5″, 270-pounds) has already scheduled official visit to Wisconsin (May 28-31) and Iowa (June 5-7). Along with Pitt, Wisconsin and Iowa, Johnson holds other Power 4 offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Florida, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, Illinois, Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and West Virginia.