Latest Pitt & WPIAL Offers, Plus New Pitt Spring Visitors
Here’s the latest news concerning Pitt and WPIAL football, including the latest offers, upcoming spring visits and more.
The recruiting goal for all teams right now is simple: get as many recruiting targets to make spring visits as possible. With that in mind, here are a few players that plan on traveling to Pitt in March to check out a spring practice.
SPRING VISITS:
*Jaiden Lindsay– 2027 3-star offensive lineman from Olney, Maryland. Lindsay tells me that will he hasn’t locked down a date yet; he will make a visit. Lindsay holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Penn State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and West Virginia.
*Lundon Hampton– 2027 athlete from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hampton holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Kansas. Hampton is getting recruited by Archie Collins.
*Darryl Flemister– 2027 3-star athlete from Detroit, Michigan. Flemister holds Power 4 offers from Pitt, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Auburn, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Missouri. Flemister is getting recruited by Archie Collins.
*De’von Dallas– 2027 defensive back from Westerville, Ohio. Dallas received the invite from DL coach Tim Daoust and plans on visiting on March 28th. Dallas received his first D-1 offer from Miami, Ohio.
SCHOLARSHIP OFFERS:
*On Thursday, Pitt extended an offer to 2027 defensive back Keontay Toomer from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Toomer holds previous Power 4 offers from Purdue, Missouri, Louisville, Iowa State and Cincinnati. Toomer has already announced official visits to Missouri (June 19-21), Purdue and Louisville (June 5-7).
*2027 running back Jayden Alexander from Central Catholic High School has received an offer from Middle Tennessee State. Alexander also holds an offer from Eastern Michigan.
*A couple high-profile recruits have announced they’ve been re-offered from schools: Imani Christian 2027 4-star athlete Gabriel Jenkins by Michigan State and Pine-Richland 4-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor by Ohio State.
*A big offer has come in for Central Catholic 2027 3-star defensive back Zachary Gleason as on Thursday, he received his latest offer from Stanford. Since joining the ACC conference, the Stanford program has made a real effort in recruiting Western Pennsylvania.