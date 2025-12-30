Legendary Pitt WR Among Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Legendary Pitt football wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has made the final stage in his pursuit of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer in just his first year of eligibility.

On Tuesday, Fitzgerald was one of 15 modern-era players to be named as a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The official 2026 class will be announced on Feb. 5, 2026.

Fitzgerald joins the likes of tackle Willie Anderson, quarterback Drew Brees, guard Jahri Evans, running back Frank Gore, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Eli Manning, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, kicker Adam Vinatieri, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle Kevin Williams, tight end Jason Witten, safety Darren Woodson and offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Fitzgerald is one of the top headliners of this cycle after playing 17 NFL seasons, all with the Arizona Cardinals. He is second all time in both receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432), along with sixth in receiving touchdowns (121).

During his pro career, Fitzgerald became an 11-time Pro Bowler, a First-Team All-Pro in 2008 and was the NFL receptions leader and touchdown leader on two separate occasions, respectively. He appeared in one Super Bowl (XLIII) and caught two touchdowns passes in a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fitzgerald spent two storied seasons at Pitt (2002-03). He still holds the program records for most career receiving touchdowns (34), single season touchdowns (22) and single season receiving yards (1,672).

His 22 touchdowns in 2003 led the NCAA as he went on the win the Biletnikoff Award Big East Offensive Player of the Year and was named a Unanimous All-American. He would go on to be selected with the third overall pick by Arizona in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Pitt has the fourth-most Pro Football Hall of Famers by college with 10. Darrelle Revis, Jimbo Covert, Mike Ditka, Chris Doleman, Tony Dorsett, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Dan Marino, Curtis Martin and Joe Schmidt are already enshrined.

