Live Updates: 2026 Pitt Blue-Gold Spring Game

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football’s spring camp has led up to Saturday’s Blue-Gold Spring Game at Acrisure Stadium.

This year’s game is closed to the public and will be a straightforward offense versus defense format with the opportunity for the first-team units to go up against one another.

A key storyline heading into the game will be at the backup quarterback position. There is a four-way battle behind starter Mason Heintschel for that role with transfer Holden Geriner, walk-on Beau Jackson and freshmen Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey competiting.

Offense Scoring Format

6 points for a TD 1 point for PAT 3 points for FG 2 points for a 2-point play 1 point for each 1st down 1/2 points for a big run (15 yds) or big pass (20 yds) 2/1 points for a 4th down conversion behind 50/across 50 6 points for first down in a 4-minute situation for defense 3 points for 2 first downs in a coming out situation 1 point for a 50% gain of 3rd down distance for sequencing situation

Defensive scoring format

5 points for a turnover – fumble or INT 12 points for a turnover with a TD 1 point for a 3-and-out 2 points for a sack 2 points for a safety 2 points for blocked PAT or FG or 2-point play stop 5/3 points for a 4th down stop behind the 50/across 50 3 points for a coming out WIN (1-1st down max) 3 points for a 3 or 4-and-out in 2 minute or sudden change situation 6 points for a 3-and-out in a GTBB / 4 minute situation 6 points for a stop in a 2 minute situation at end of game 1 point for stopping a 50% gain of 3rd down distance for sequencing situation

Follow along here for more updates throughout the same. Start time is 1:00 p.m.

QB Corey Dailey leading third-team offense.

Offense fumbles. Wide receiver Tyreek Robinson fumbles on a jet sweep handoff. Walk-on linebacker Emory Fluhr with the recovery.

The first-team offense finds the end zone. Heintschel steps up in the pocket on fourth down and delivers a pass to a wide open tight end Carson Kent for 14 yards. Heintschel had a 29-yard scramble earlier in the drive.

21-1 offense leads.

Second-team offense returned to the field after the touchdown and went three-and-out. Linebacker Justin Thompson brought good pressure on third down. Offense leads 11-1.

The first touchdown of the day comes from the second-team offense as Holden Geriner connects with Malik Knight and he takes it the distance. 64 yards.

Offense leads 3-0 after the first series — points coming on a Turner big run and a first down to tight end Max Hunt. Defense then forces a punt.

Running back Ja’Kyrian Turner has the first big play of the day. Bounces it outside and turns up field near the sideline for roughly 19 yards. Before he went out of bounds, he crushed safety Josh Guerrier backward.

Pitt linebacker Braylan Lovelace is out for the scrimmage. He is on the sideline with a cast on his right hand.

CB Zion Ferguson and DT Trevor Sommers are two others that have been going through spring drills that not in pads for today’s scrimmage.