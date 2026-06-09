Longtime Duquesne Forward Working Out for NBA Team

After 129 career games with the Duquesne Dukes over the past four seasons, forward David Dixon is now pursuing a professional basketball career.

Dixon will get a chance to improve his status in front of NBA scouts with a workout with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Memphis, Tenn. native is coming off a career year as a senior with 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to go along with 55 blocks, 36 steals and 42 assists. Dixon converted 103-of-171 from the floor (60.2%).

Dixon was instrumental in Duquesne’s 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1977.

During his career, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Dixon amassed 839 total points and 606 rebounds. He’s the second player in Duquesne history to reach 100 career blocks and 100 career dunks.