Lowest Scoring Half of Season Dooms Pitt in Loss at Clemson

Pitt men’s basketball opened up the month of January by lengthening its longest active losing streak against any program to 14 games with a loss to Clemson. The Panthers had an opportunity to end the month by breaking that streak against the Tigers that goes back to 2015.

That would not be the case inside LittleJohn Arena as Pitt put together its lowest-scoring half of the season on the way to a 63-52 loss against No. 22 Clemson Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers (9-13, 2-7 ACC) managed just 16 points in the first half, which is the lowest point total of any half this year. Pitt also tied an overall season-low from beyond the arc, shooting 19.2 percent (5-of-26). The Panthers missed 15 of their first 16 attempts from deep.

Fifth-year point guard Damarco Minor hit four of the five total threes made as he finished with 12 points. Freshman Roman Siulepa made the other three as he was just shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Pitt shot 37.7 percent (20-of-53) from the field.

Clemson (18-4, 8-1 ACC) went 46.3 percent (19-of-41) from the field and 38.1 percent (8-of-21) from three. One of the key disparities came from the bench as the Tigers received 26 points from the bench compared to just six for the Panthers with four of those coming from Kieran Mullen. Pitt’s leading scorer entering the game, Brandin Cummings, scored two points off the bench on 1-of-3 shooting in 12 minutes.

Carter Welling scored 12 for the Tigers, while Nick Davidson added his own 12 points off the bench. RJ Godfrey added 10 points.

Siulepa, who was coming off of three consecutive double-double performances, put Pitt ahead by one point early with a steal and fastbreak bucket. His impact was also felt early with three rebounds, but he soon found himself in foul trouble that kept him on the bench for an extended period of time in the first.

Minor buried a three to make it 6-5 Panthers, but that would be the last lead for the Panthers.

Pitt’s first-half shooting woes have become commonplace and that did not change on Saturday. The Panthers scored just two points across nearly nine minutes of action in the back portion of the first half.

The cold shooting continued as Pitt hit on just 21.4 (6-of-28) percent of its looks from the floor. It was miserable from three, going 2-of-18 (11.1%) with four Panthers failing to convert on at least two attempts.

Clemson began to construct its lead from the free-throw line as Pitt recorded 10 personal fouls in the first half. The Tigers converted on 8-of-10 opportunities at the line.

Along with the Tigers work at the line, they turned to its shooters beyond the arc with five triples in the first with Efrem Johnson cashing in on a pair to lead the Tigers with eight points in the half. Clemson held a 33-16 lead at the halftime break.

Pitt made some adjustments early in the second half and hit on five of its first six buckets. With Siulepa back on the floor, he scored on a pair of layups and then knocked down a triple as Pitt brought the deficit within single digits.

Despite Pitt outscoring Clemson 10-2 in the first three minutes of the second half, the Panthers failed string together any timely significant scoring runs.

Welling picked up Clemson at the free-throw line and with a layup in the paint to maintain a comfortable Tiger lead. Davidson then added to his solid performance with a lay-in finish and then sinking a triple from deep.

The Panthers did manage to show some life late with a 10-0 scoring run that included a pair of triples from Minor, but Pitt could not engineer anything further in hopes of an improbable comeback.

Pitt continues its roadtrip when the Panthers travel to Virginia on Tuesday. Tip is set for 9:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.