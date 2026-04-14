Michigan OL Schedules Pitt Official Visit

Another offensive lineman has made the decision to take an official visit to Pitt this summer.



2027 offensive lineman Eric Anderson (Novi, Michigan) announced on Tuesday that he’s scheduled a Pitt OV from June 11-13th. Anderson becomes the 13th offensive lineman that will be making a Pitt official visit and the first player from Michigan.



Anderson (6’5″, 285-pounds) received his Pitt offer from Archie Collins on March 24th, which became his second Power 4 offer (Boston College). Other D-1 offers include Buffalo, UMass, Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Akron and Bowling Green.



This becomes the second official visit for Anderson, with his first one going to Florida Atlantic (June 5-7th).

June 11-13

– Three-star Pitt IOL commit Colin Urrea (Community School of Naples – Florida)

– CB Jaden Bibbs (Coppell HS – Texas)

– LB Davon Smith (Westfield HS – Texas)

– Three-star safety Jeremiah Proctor (Gainesville HS – Georgia)

– Three star DE Dominic Letlow (Cardinal Mooney HS – Ohio)

– Three-star OL Ryan Robbins (Upper St. Clair HS)

– Four-star DB Gabe Jenkins (Imani Christian)

– Three-star OL Carter Mathis (Gainesville HS – Georgia)

– Three-star LB Brayden Watson (Buford HS – Georgia)

– Three-star TE Mason Hall (Oconee County – Georgia)

– Three-star OL Ronald Moore (Collins Hill HS – Georgia)



