Minor's Last-Second Putback Pushes Pitt to Second Round of ACC Tournament

Pitt men’s basketball acquired new life by sneaking into the ACC Tournament on the final day of the regular season. With that renewal, and perhaps the final March of Jeff Capel’s tenure at Pitt, the Panthers took full advantage on the first day of postseason play.

It came down to the wire, but the 15th-seeded Pitt Panthers defeated No. 10 Stanford, 64-63, in the first round of the ACC Tournament Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

In a game that featured 11 lead changes, Pitt needed another hero of its small rotating cast to step up late. On Saturday, it was Nojus Indrusaitis. Tuesday, it was fifth-year senior Damarco Minor.

Minor had struggled over the last two games, going 2-of-19 (10.5%) from the field up until the final shot on Tuesday. Down by a point, Minor drove down the lane and missed his initial attempt. The 6-foot guard would then rise up to grab the rebound and score on the putback with 0.7 seconds left.

What a way to start the 2026 ACC Tournament as Damarco Minor wins it for Pitt 🤯@Pitt_MBB | @Pitt_ATHLETICS | #H2P pic.twitter.com/7P6DgMRKbw — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 10, 2026

Pitt advances to the second round of tournament play on Wednesday to take on No. 7 NC State at noon.

The final play encapsulated Pitt’s effort throughout the day — relentless, gritty and dominant on the offensive glass.

Pitt out-rebounded Stanford 41-28 and pulled down 20 offensive rebounds. That led to 25 second-chance points and an overall 44-point effort in the paint.

The Panthers shot 47.1 percent (28-of-66) on the day and just 17.6 percent (3-of-17) from deep. Capel’s team received contributions up and down the lineup with four players in double figures, while five recorded at least five rebounds.

Barry Dunning Jr. paced Pitt with 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals. Roman Siulepa had 14 points and seven rebounds — five coming on offense. Cameron Corhen had 12 points and seven rebounds, while freshman Omari Witherspoon scored 11 and grabbed six boards.

Stanford’s freshman star and the ACC’s leading scorer Ebuka Okorie was limited to 14 points in large part due to Minor’s defense. Benny Gealer added 11 points and AJ Rohosy scored 10 as Stanford shot 48.1 percent (25-of-52) from the floor and 40 percent (8-of-20) from three.

Stanford, a team that is fifth in the ACC with 9.3 threes per game, came out shooting beyond the arc in the opening stages of the matchup. The Cardinal’s first five made field goals of the game came from deep, including a pair from Ryan Agarwal. Stanford climbed out to a 12-5 lead at the 13:27 mark.

What was missing for Stanford was the impact of Okorie. Pitt monitored the freshman star closely with Minor suffocating Okorie with his man-on-man coverage away from the ball.

The intensity on defense helped turn the tide for Pitt in the first as Okorie recored three of Stanford’s eight turnovers in the half, while scoring just one bucket.

Pitt utilized those steals and defensive pressure by translating it to offense. The Panthers saw an offensive outburst with a 16-3 run, most of which came by pushing the ball in the paint. Nojus Indrusaitis knocked down just the second three of the half for Pitt during that stretch. The Panthers had a 12-0 edge in points off turnovers and an 18-6 advantage in scoring in the paint in the first half.

Stanford responded with a mini 6-0 run that began with Okorie’s first make of the game. However, Pitt closed the half with eight consecutive points to lead 31-23 at the break.

The two programs desperate for a win traded buckets to open the second half before Okorie came alive. A personal 6-0 run from the 6-2 guard brought Stanford within a point. Three minutes later, Okorie canned a three to push Stanford ahead by four points.

Pitt never wavered. The Panthers rattled off a 14-5 run with the offense once again coming down the lane. Pitt did not attempt a three until the 7:01 mark of the half.

Much like the meeting on Feb. 25, the two programs exchanged several leads, only this time, Stanford could not pull away. The Cardinal gathered a one point lead at the 1:40 mark before Dunning Jr. sunk a wide open three thanks to another prolonged possession.

Okorie helped Stanford regain the lead on a perfectly executed and-one drive and finish at the free-throw line with 26 seconds to go.

With the game on the line, Minor pulled off his own drive and finish with his own style by scoring on the follow up to his initial miss.

Pitt will take on the Wolfpack in less than 24 hours. The two teams met back on Jan. 24 in Pittsburgh with NC State earning an 81-72 win.