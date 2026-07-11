More Evidence of Aaron Donald Returning?

With the start of the NFL season less than a month away, the speculation of Aaron Donald returning continues.



On Friday, TMZ reported that the Rams superstar and future Hall of Famer was seen working out at the team facility.

The TMZ story reports that Donald “spent about an hour on the field doing ladder drills, medicine ball throws, and agility work, pushing himself to the limit until he was clearly gassed.”



Since the Rams traded for Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett last month, speculation started about Donald returning and teaming up with Garrett to form a dream defensive line.

The question is can Donald come close to playing to his high standards and the form that made him one of the most dominant players in the NFL for a decade.



The 35-year-old retired after the 2023 season following a legendary 10-year career, in which he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowls. Over 10 years with the Rams, Donald recorded 542 tackles, 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles in 154 games.



It’s clear that the Rams are in a win-now mode with quarterback Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career. Luring Donald out of retirement to make one more run at another Super Bowl would make total sense if he’s able to still perform physically.

