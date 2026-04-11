Most Improved: Pitt Names Ed Conway Award Winners from Spring

Throughout Pitt football’s spring camp, the coaching staff has been intently watching its new roster come together.

Spring allows for different pieces across the roster to make a move on the depth chart and improve their status, and two Panthers specifically did that to earn some hardwear.

Offensive lineman Kendall Stanley and linebacker Davin Brewton were named the Ed Conway Award winners Saturday ahead of the team’s spring game for Pitt’s most improved players during camp.

Stanley, a redshirt senior, figures to be an important piece of Pitt’s offensive line in 2026. During camp, Stanley has worked primarily at left guard with Keith Gouveia rehabbing an injury. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Stanley is also a backup option at tackle.

Pitt offensive lineman Kendall Stanley lines up for a rep during spring camp. March 31, 2026 – Ed Thompson / PSN

“Kendall had a tremendous spring for us,” Pat Narduzzi said in a press release. “His experience and versatility are so valuable, especially with his ability to play both tackle and guard. He’s physical, dependable and brings a great presence to our offensive line room. He’s exactly what you want from a senior leader.”

Upon his arrival to Pitt last year after three seasons at Charlotte, Stanley appeared in all 13 games. He started seven games with five at left tackle and two at left guard.

Stanley’s growth is paramount for the offensive line in 2026 after inconsistencies during the 2025 campaign. In 582 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, Stanley allowed a sack, 17 pressures and tied for a offensive line-high 10 penalties.

As for Brewton, he is in his third season with the Panthers as a redshirt sophomore. Across two seasons with the Panthers, the Neptune, N.J. native has appeared in 10 games with five total tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss.

Pitt linebacker Davin Brewton named most improved defensive player during spring camp. March 6 – Ed Thompson / PSN

“Davin really came on this spring,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a tough, physical linebacker who plays with great instincts. You can see his confidence growing every day. He took advantage of his reps and showed he can be a dependable guy for us.”

The 6-foot, 230-pound Brewton rarely cracked the two-deep depth chart last season and worked primarily at outside linebacker. With new linebacker coach Joe Bowen arriving this spring, Brewton has taken more reps inside this spring.

The Conway Award has been presented since 1975 in honor of the late Ed Conway, who served as the radio play-by-play voice of Pitt football from 1970–73. A popular sports anchor with WTAE- TV, Conway passed away in 1974.