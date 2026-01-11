N. Arizona Kicker Samuel Hunsaker Commits to Pitt

Place kicker became an unexpected need following the transfer of freshman Trey Butkowski and Pitt has filled that void.



During an official visit on Saturday, former Northern Arizona kicker Samuel Hunsaker has committed to Pitt. Hunsaker is a 2-year starter with 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.

This season, Hunsaker connected on 11 of 15 field goal attempts, with a career-long of 50 yards. He was also perfect on all 45 PAT attempts. Hunsaker took over as Northern Arizona’s starting place kicker midway during the 2024 season.



Hunsaker was a Fred Mitchel Award Semifinalist, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker in the FCS.

The native of Gilbert, Arizona is relatively new to the sport as he only started playing football during his senior year after a standout soccer career.